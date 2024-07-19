Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Great Wall Motor Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

