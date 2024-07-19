Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.82

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.