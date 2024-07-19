Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 30,734 shares.The stock last traded at $67.33 and had previously closed at $68.08.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
