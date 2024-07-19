Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 30,734 shares.The stock last traded at $67.33 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.