Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stock Position Trimmed by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

