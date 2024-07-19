General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.22. The stock had a trading volume of 906,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,806. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

