GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.07 and last traded at $170.37. 1,622,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,204,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

