Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 0.1%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.35. 2,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

