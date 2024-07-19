G999 Trading Down 69.8% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 69.8% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00041926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000111 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

