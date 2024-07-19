G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,169,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,957,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.6 days.

G Mining Ventures Trading Up 147.4 %

OTCMKTS:GMINF opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. G Mining Ventures has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.19.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.