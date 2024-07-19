FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $165,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at $670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 127.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 751,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

