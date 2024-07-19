FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after buying an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

