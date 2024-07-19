Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $826.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.51. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

