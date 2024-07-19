Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 183,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 76,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

