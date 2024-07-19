Foundry Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,591 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 711,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

