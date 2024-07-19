Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 4,365.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

