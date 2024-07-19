Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 689,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 850,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

