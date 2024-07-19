Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Lowered to $145.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $115.94 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.