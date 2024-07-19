FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Down 5%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $56.94. Approximately 422,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,947,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FMC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

