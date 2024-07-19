Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2292 dividend. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

