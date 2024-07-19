Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
Further Reading
