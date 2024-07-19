Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

FLNC opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

