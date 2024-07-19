Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $93.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

