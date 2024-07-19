Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $25,114,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

