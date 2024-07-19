Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,786. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

