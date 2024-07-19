FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 1,996,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,713. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

