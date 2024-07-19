First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

FCG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 111,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,837. The company has a market capitalization of $428.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

