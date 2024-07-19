First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3709 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

