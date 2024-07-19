First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3709 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FCA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

