First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 2.7%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $212.52 and last traded at $215.22. 615,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,504,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

