First Solar (FSLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently:

7/16/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – First Solar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $258.00 to $285.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/12/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $271.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $344.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $268.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – First Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

5/30/2024 – First Solar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

5/29/2024 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $252.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

