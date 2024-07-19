First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.28% of The Pennant Group worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.