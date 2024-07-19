First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.26. The company had a trading volume of 100,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,363. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.49.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

