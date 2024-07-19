First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,449. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

