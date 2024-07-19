First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Select Medical worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 231,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,081. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

