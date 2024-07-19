First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,800 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Allegiant Travel worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $46.56. 428,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

