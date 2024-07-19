First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Chuy’s worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

