First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Potbelly worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 28.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 17.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 139,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,306. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

