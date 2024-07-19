First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of VSE worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,384. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.59.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSEC

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.