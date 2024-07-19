First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,766 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.31. 197,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -152.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.46.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

