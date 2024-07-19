First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 343,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

