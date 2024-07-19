First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of IDACORP worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 14,206.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 273.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in IDACORP by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. 84,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,356. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.