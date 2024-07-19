First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.57. 415,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

