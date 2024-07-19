First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

