First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of TTM Technologies worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 485,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.50 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

