First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,928 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haleon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 969,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Haleon by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 781,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 1,089,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,626. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

