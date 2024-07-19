First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 712,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,125. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

