First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,788 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

