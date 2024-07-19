First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

First Community Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 8,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. First Community has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 39.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

