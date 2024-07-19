First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $47,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,832.79. 85,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,856.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,714.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,603.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

