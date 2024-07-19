Financial Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -124.89% -58.31% -37.57% Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $74.15 million 2.70 -$108.30 million ($1.90) -2.03 Aclarion $80,000.00 29.73 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

61.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Personalis has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Aclarion.

Summary

Personalis beats Aclarion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

