Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $41.41.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $734,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.