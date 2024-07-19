Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.03

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.03 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 63139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

